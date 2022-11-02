JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The United Way of East Tennessee and the United Ways of Tennessee have started a Benefit Kitchen to support low-income families.

A free benefit screen is in place that all Tennesseans can use to determine their eligibility for tax credits and federal, state and local public benefits.

Below are tax credits and benefits covered in the screen:

Food Stamps (SNAP)

Cash Assistance (TANF)

Women Infants and Children (WIC)

Head Start

School Meals

Child Care Assistance

TennCare (Medicaid, for adults and children)

ACA (Affordable Care Act for adults and children)

CHIP (Children’s Health Insurance Program)

County Medical Services

Lifeline

Child Tax Credit

Childcare Tax Credit

Earned Income Tax Credit

“United Way works to support both Tennesseans living in poverty, as well as ALICE households, ALICE stands for Asset Limited Income Constrained, Employed. These households are often our essential workers, but they’re still having a hard time making ends meet. We are offering Tennessee Benefit Kitchen so those in our state can receive the unclaimed benefits they have earned,” said Matt Marshall, UWTN board chair.

Residents can text ‘Benefits” to 211-211 to receive the screen. More information about the Benefit Kitchen can be found here.