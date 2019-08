WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The United Way of Washington County, Tennessee hosted the kickoff to its 2019 fundraising campaign on Thursday.

The theme of this year’s campaign is, “A New Year – A New United Way.”

During the new year, the United Way will add a new agency to the list of almost two dozen it already serves called “AdaptoPlay.”

The United Way hopes to raise $1.5 million during the campaign.