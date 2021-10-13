United Way grants UETHDA $20K to battle homelessness in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency (UETHDA) received thousands of dollars in funding from the United Way of Greater Kingsport to help those without a home.

According to a release, United Way granted UETHDA $20,000 “to address unmet human service needs” in the Kingsport area.

These needs include rent and utility assistance to prevent people from losing their homes, and the funds will also cover fees that the Community Services Block Grant does not.

“We appreciate the support United Way of Greater Kingsport has given us,” said Norma Tremblay, UETHDA’s community service director. “United Way is a tremendous asset for the people in our community. This grant funding will help change lives in our community.”

UETHDA, a nonprofit organization, has served the Northeast Tennessee community for over 55 years and is operated by the National Community Action Partnership.

Its service area includes Carter, Greene, Hawkins, Hancock, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties.

