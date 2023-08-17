KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Meadowview Convention Center luncheon marked the beginning of the 2023-2024 workplace campaign for Northeast Tennessee United Way branches.

Keynote speaker Sterling Henton helped motivate five United Way branches to raise millions of dollars to go towards bettering their community.

“The workplace campaigns are one of the primary sources of the funding for United Way and we appreciate everyone that participates in the workplace campaigns,” said United Way of Greater Kingsport’s campaign chair, Mike Baker.

Below are this campaign’s branches’ goals:

Baker said this year’s goal is especially needed.

“With the $3 million, with the impact of inflation, the $3 million doesn’t fund as much as it used to unfortunately,” said Baker.

A lot of workplaces have started campaigning, some will start later in the year. United Ways of Northeast Tennessee are accepting donations on their website.