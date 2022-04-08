HURLEY, Va. (WJHL) – United Way of Southwest Virginia is continuing its efforts to help a small community that was devasted by severe flooding that occurred nearly eight months ago.

The floods damaged more than 20 homes and killed one person. The Guesses Fork community was one of the hardest hit in Hurley. There is still much work to be done to get the community back in shape.

Around 20 employees took part in a clean-up effort where they collected trash, waste wood, metal, plastic and more along Guesses Fork Road.

Dozens of bags of waste were collected amounting to two large truckloads of trash.