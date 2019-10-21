United Way campaign making push for donations to better Kingsport community

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) For the United Way of Greater Kingsport (UWGK), impacting the community requires a collaborative effort.

That’s why this year’s annual fundraising campaign is titled, “Change Doesn’t Happen Alone.”

In that campaign, UWGK hopes to raise 3.5 million dollars to invest back into 41 programs that benefit health, education and financial stability in the Model City.

Right now the fundraiser sits at about 70 percent of their goal with more than 2.5 million dollars raised to date.

They are making a plea to the community to help them as they aim to reach their goal and provide better life for all people in Kingsport.

This year UWGK’s focus includes topics like homelessness and third grade reading. They also formed AveNew this year, an initiative highlighting drug prevention, education and stigma reduction.

They support various groups like Girls Inc., Big Brothers Big Sisters, The Salvation Army, the American Red Cross, Hope House, Meals on Wheels and dozens more outreach groups in Kingsport.

The work of United Way impacts 1,400 lives every day and they say it would be impossible without the generous financial support of the individuals and businesses of the Greater Kingsport community.

Contributions may be made directly to the organization by mailing a check to UWGK at 301 Louis Street, Suite 201, Kingsport, TN 37660.

Donations can be made online through the UWGK website.

If you would like to contact the organization their phone number is (423) 378-3409, ext. 14.

