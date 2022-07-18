ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The United Way of Southwest Virginia has raised $187,000 so far to help those impacted by last week’s flooding in Buchanan County.

However, the United Way says it will take millions of dollars to help residents get back to normal.

“With 65 residences having sustained major damage or having been completely destroyed, we know that we are looking at a need of upwards of $4 million to help these families have safe and livable homes again, whether it is through repair or rebuilding,” United Way of Southwest Virginia President and CEO Travis Staton said in a release.

Those wishing to donate to the Buchanan County 2022 Disaster Fund may do so online at unitedwayswva.org or by contacting Christie Lester at 276-525-4071.

For those interested in donating household items, the United Way says donors should contact the Buchanan County Department of Social Services to see what items are currently being accepted. No donations of clothes, water, or perishable food are currently being accepted.

Donations of needed items only are being accepted at:

Twin Valley Elementary School

9017 Riverside Drive

Oakwood, VA 24631