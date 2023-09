JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The United States Air Force Concert Band and Singing Sergeants from Washington, D.C. are making a stop in Johnson City on their Southeastern Tour.

The concert will be held at the Martin Center for the Arts at East Tennessee State University on Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public.

The tour honors the service of Airmen both past and present in a showcase of musical excellence, a release said.

