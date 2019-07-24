United Southeast cuts ribbon on new Johnson City credit union

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ribbon was cut Tuesday morning for the new location of United Southeast Federal Credit Union in Johnson City.

The new location will allow the credit union to step up the amenities offered to customers.

“We’ve got a two-lane drive-thru, drive-up ATM, we offer safe deposit boxes now, and we’re in a more convenient location,” said Boones Creek Branch Manager Christi Gunnels-Garrett.

USFCU has had a location in Johnson City since 1992 and opened this location on April 1, 2019. Business has already picked up.

Gunnels-Garrett added, “It’s definitely helped our membership grow, we’ve opened a lot more new accounts since we’ve been here. More people see us because we have a brand new sign so people are able to find us better.”