Union reducing Eastman campaign but not giving up

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A labor union is reducing its campaign to organize workers at Eastman Chemical Company’s Kingsport plant.

The International Chemical Workers Union Council is putting its Eastman campaign on the back burner due to lack of employee interest, according to organizer Lance Heasley.

However, Heasley says the ICWUC will be ready to ramp up the campaign if interest grows in the future.

The National Labor Relations Board requires 30% of employees to sign cards or a petition saying they want a union before an election can be held. If there is an election and a majority of employees choose to unionize, the NLRB will certify the union as the employees’ representative for collective bargaining.

PREVIOUS » Union working to organize at Eastman