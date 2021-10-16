Union High School teacher passes away after battle with cancer

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A beloved Wise County Schools teacher has passed away following a fight with cancer since the beginning of the 21-22 school year.

Bill Cawood taught in the Wise County school system since 1995, with a passion for zoology and biology. Cawood’s most recent time in the system was spent teaching at Union High School alongside driving a bus and volunteering at baseball games.

“Mr. Cawood was a huge presence in our community,” said Union High School principal Dr. Mike Goforth in a statement to News Channel 11. “He was a smart, caring, and passionate educator who made a tremendous impact on the lives of our students.”

Outside service to his workplace, Cawood strived to help his neighbors. A perpetual educator, Cawood took every chance to share his love for nature with the world.

“He was what we stand for here at Union High School,” Goforth said. “His presence in the community was more than words can describe. In his spare time, he worked at Natural Tunnel State Park and was even Santa Clause during the holidays. He was larger than life.”

Among family members, Cawood is survived by his wife, Kristen and step-daughter Anne Marie.