BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Union 41 is opening its doors this weekend in downtown Bristol, Virginia.

Grilled oysters, jerk chicken and wood-fired beef are just some menu items guests can enjoy at Union 41.

Torrece Gregoire, also known as Chef T, owns and operates the restaurant, and previously appeared on FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” and Food Network’s “Big Restaurant Bet.”

According to Union 41, the establishment aims to connect family and farm to the restaurant dinner table at its historic 171 Piedmont location.

Union 41 will host a ribbon cutting at 3 p.m. on Friday. To schedule a reservation, click here.