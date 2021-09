UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Unicoi woman celebrated her 105th birthday on Thursday.

Gertrude Street was born in 1916 in Mitchell County, North Carolina. Her family moved to the Happy Valley area in the 1940s and she moved to the Town of Unicoi in the 1970s.

When asked what advice she had for younger people, Street said to live life, work hard, and trust in the Lord.

Street has lived through 19 U.S. presidents.