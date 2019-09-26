Unicoi Walmart to no longer be open 24 hours

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Walmart in Unicoi will soon no longer be open 24 hours a day.

Walmart corporate confirmed Thursday that the store will move to new business hours, 6 a.m. to midnight, starting on the night of October 4.

Walmart says it decided to adjust the store’s hours based on a review of shopping patterns at the store. Resources will be reallocated to better serve customers, according to the company.

