Man found not guilty in 2016 fatal Johnson City shooting
Unicoi Walmart to no longer be open 24 hours

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Walmart store in Unicoi, Tennessee (Photo: WJHL)

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Walmart in Unicoi will soon no longer be open 24 hours a day.

Walmart corporate confirmed Thursday that the store will move to new business hours, 6 a.m. to midnight, starting on the night of October 4.

Walmart says it decided to adjust the store’s hours based on a review of shopping patterns at the store. Resources will be reallocated to better serve customers, according to the company.

