Unicoi unveils restored Clinchfield caboose

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Unicoi held a ribbon-cutting Monday to celebrate the restoration of a former Clinchfield Railroad caboose.

Earlier this year, Clinchfield Caboose 1111 was moved from the CSX rail yard in Erwin to its new home at the Tourist Information Center in Unicoi. The caboose, the last one to be commissioned by the former railroad, was donated to the town by the Clinchfield Railroad Museum.

Clinchfield Caboose 1111 before and after restoration

“We remember the Clinchfield Railroad. We have got that engraved in our souls, in our heritage, and we want to do everything that we can to preserve the legacy of Clinchfield Railroad,” said Mayor Johnny Lynch.

After it was relocated, work began on restoring the rail car.

Community members, former Clinchfield employees, and those involved in the restoration project attended Monday’s ribbon-cutting event.