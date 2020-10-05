Unicoi to host Halloween drive-in movie, costume contest this Saturday

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Unicoi will host a free drive-in movie and Halloween costume contest this Saturday, Oct. 10.

Both events will take place at the Tourist Information Centre with the Clinchfield Caboose supporting a movie screen.

Concessions will open at 6:30 p.m. The costume contest — open to adults and children — will begin at 7 p.m. and the movie will start at dark.

The movie screen will be located at the Clinchfield Caboose and audio will be played through FM radio. The movie will be family-friendly.

Guests will be asked to remain in their vehicle except to visit the restroom or purchase concessions. Face masks will be required outside of vehicles.

An event map may be viewed on the town’s website in addition to the announcement of which movie will be showing.