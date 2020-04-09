Unicoi students create volunteer group “CV-19 Helpline” to assist community

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Everyone is figuring out what their new normal will look like.

“It’s really hard not having something to get up and do everyday like go to school,” Unicoi County High School senior Brandolyn Thomas said.

Students too. With no school, they have to find a way to stay busy.

“I was talking with my mom and I was telling her how I was really sad that graduation was canceled maybe and we weren’t gonna have prom,” Thomas said.

This group of Unicoi County high schoolers had no problem finding something.

“‘CV-19 Helpline,’ kinda has a nice ring to it kinda makes us feel like superheroes,” Thomas said.

Volunteering can do that to you.

“Yeah I mean we don’t get to wear the capes and everything but we definitely do feel like them,” Thomas said.

Thomas started a volunteer group ‘CV-19 Helpline’ to help people in their community at high risk for the coronavirus.

“It’s mainly for people financially struggling right now because of the virus,” Thomas said.

They help with a variety of tasks but their bread and butter is buying groceries for people, and delivering them right to their front porches if they are unable to shop themselves.

“We have a fundraiser on Facebook and we’ve raised about $1,500 just from the community sending us donations,” Thomas said.

Through those donations and funding from their school counsil, they’ve helped more than 40 families.

“Just the support that the entire community gave us it really meant something to me knowing where we live in Unicoi County it really shows you how much people care about you and what you’re doing to make an impact on people’s lives,” Unicoi County High School junior Trent White said.

Just a few high school kids, through a pandemic, turned superheroes.

“Maybe, maybe just a little bit I feel like the people who support us are the real superheros because without their support we couldn’t do anything,” White said.

You can find Michael Epps on Facebook and Twitter.