Unicoi Strawberry Festival returns this May

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — After last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic, the Unicoi County Strawberry Festival is set to return this spring.

The 18th annual event will take place Saturday, May 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Unicoi Elementary School.

Organizers have announced a couple of changes to this year’s event. A vintage car show has been added and retail vendors will now be allowed to participate alongside handmade craft vendors.

The festival will feature live music and more than 100 vendors showcasing a variety of items and food. There will also be a Kids Inflatable Zone and cow train ride.

Interested vendors can download an application online. Those interested in participating in the car show should contact Mike McIntosh at 423-743-5085. Vehicles must be at least 20 years old.

Fore more information on the festival, visit the event’s webpage.