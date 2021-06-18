Unicoi residents plan to show support for Unicoi police at town meeting Monday

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some Unicoi residents are planning to meet outside of the Town of Unicoi’s Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting Monday to show support for the Unicoi Police Department.

Amanda Galleher and other community members are speaking out after what mayor Kathy Bullen described in a statement as “the apparent undercurrent of attempts to dismantle the department” while voicing her support for Unicoi Police.

“We just want to be able to show our support, and be like ‘hey we need this,’ Unicoi resident Amanda Galleher said. “So it doesn’t get pushed under the rug.”

Police Chief Andy Slagle said that his six-officer department formed about two years ago.

“My focus is safety and security of the visitors to the town of Unicoi that’s what’s my primary focus is,” Slagle said. “When it comes to all the other stuff going on, I leave that up to the administration of the town.”

The board meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. Monday, for the agenda, click here.

“If we don’t have that department, we’re looking at stretched-thin officers, not able to get out there in time,” former Unicoi resident Ashley McLaughlin said. “They can save lives if they’re there.”