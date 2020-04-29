Breaking News
Unicoi police responding to reported home invasion shooting

UPDATE: One injured, suspect sought after Unicoi home invasion shooting

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police say one person has been taken to a hospital after a shooting in Unicoi.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. around Massachusetts Avenue.

According to Unicoi police, one person was flown to Johnson City Medical Center with a gunshot wound after a home invasion.

Police say a male suspect has been identified and they are working to arrest him at this time.

No other details were provided.

