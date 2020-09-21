Unicoi police: Man facing charges after being found on elementary school grounds with minor, marijuana

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was issued a criminal summons in the Town of Unicoi after police say he was found on elementary school grounds with a minor and marijuana.

According to a release issued by the Unicoi Police Department, Jacob Mace was charged with simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The release says around 8:50 p.m. on September 5, officers saw Mace and a minor walking onto the covered pavilion at Unicoi Elementary School.

The officers reportedly approached the pair to tell them the school has requested no one trespass on the property after dark.

The release says “officers noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the two subjects and both had glassy, glazed-over eyes.”

A backpack worn by Mace also had a strong odor of marijuana coming from it, according to officers.

Mace told officers there was nothing illegal in the backpack when asked, according to the release. However, officers reported seeing a glass marijuana pipe inside and asked him to set the bag down and step away.

The release says both Mace and the minor admitted to smoking marijuana before walking to the pavilion.

The minor was released into the custody of their legal guardian, and officers gained verbal consent from Mace to search the backpack.

Officers report finding 12.1 grams of marijuana in a clear plastic bag and several items of drug paraphernalia inside the backpack.

Mace was written a criminal summons citation and given a court date in November. He was instructed to check in with the jail for booking within 10 days of his arrest.