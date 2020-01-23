Unicoi PD: Man arrested after allegedly trespassing at closed-down Budget Inn

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Johnson City man is in custody and facing multiple charges after police say he was found at a hotel that had been shut down earlier this month.

According to a release from the Unicoi Police Department, 35-year-old Adam Joshua Porter of Johnson City was arrested around 3:40 a.m. on Thursday morning at the Budget Inn on Golf Course Road.

Porter was charged with criminal trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a prohibited weapon and driving on a revoked license fifth offense.

The hotel was placed under a padlock order and temporary injunction on January 8 on the grounds that it was a public nuisance.

A death investigation also began at the hotel on the same day it was shut down.

Unicoi Police Chief Andy Slagle said the motel is checked multiple times a day to be sure that the injunction to keep it closed is followed and also to be alert for trespassers.

“This hotel has been a drug hub for years,” Chief Slagle said. “And now that we have it closed I want people to know we’re doing everything in our power to keep it clear of any illegal activity and make the community a safer place for all residents.”

For any more information on the hotel, you can call the police department at (423) 220-0025.