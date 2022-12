UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Unicoi Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously rejected a proposal to rezone the former Budget Inn Motel for use as low-income housing Monday night.

The property owner, who purchased the property earlier this year, was hoping to convert the former motel into studio apartments.

However, some nearby residents voiced their opposition to the plan.

The property owner previously said that if the rezoning request was rejected, he would repair and reopen the hotel.