UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Saturday, people came out to celebrate the community and the beautiful red strawberries that appear this time of year at the annual Wayne Scott Strawberry Festival.

For 19 years the homegrown tradition, has attracted live music, vendors and strawberries in every shape and size.

“This is always a good day for us, nice to see everybody out,” part-owner of Scott’s Strawberries, Steve Scott, said. “It’s a good thing for the town of Unicoi.”

Scott’s family business, and the namesake of the festival, has persevered through decades.

This past year like many farmers, the Scott’s dealt with challenges from supply chain issues to inflation.

“I’ve been in it you know for a living now 43 years since I got out of school, and it’s just changed a lot,” Scott said. “It keeps changing, but you just you know change with it and do what you can.”

On Saturday, the family celebrated another year and another festival alongside thousands attending the homegrown tradition.

“We just wanted to get out and do something, especially after being home for two years,” festivalgoer Donald Feathers said. “We always enjoy coming to the strawberry festival because you know everybody loves strawberries.”

Strawberry shortcake, strawberry cookies and anything strawberry you can think of was on the menu.

If you didn’t make it to the festival, stands across the region will be up for a few more weeks.

“We’ll be picking strawberries into June,” Scott said. “We’ll run out of customers before we run out of strawberries.”