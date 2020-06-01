Unicoi farmers market opening postponed due to Scott’s Farms COVID-19 cases

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Town of Unicoi has canceled Tuesday’s opening of the town’s Farmers Market and Community Yard Sale in response to dozens of new COVID-19 cases in the county.

This comes after Unicoi County-based Scott’s Strawberry & Tomato Farms announced Monday that 38 of its employees have tested positive for the virus.

Based on data from the Tennessee Department of Health, there are now 39 active cases in Unicoi County as a result.

The town says a new opening date will be announced at a later time, but town officials don’t expect that date to be within the next three weeks.