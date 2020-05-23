Unicoi farmer’s market & community yard sale to be June 2 in new venue

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Unicoi Farmers Market and Community Yard Sale will open June 2 in a new home under the Buffalo Pavilion at the Unicoi Visitor Center at exit 32 off I-26. It will be held every Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Completed only a month ago, the pavilion was designed specifically for the market and will be a treat for vendors in the coming months, according to a press release from the Town of Unicoi.

The release assured that COVID-19 social distancing regulations will be in place to protect the public. Picnic tables surrounding the area will be spaced well more than 6 feet apart so visitors can browse the booths, grab some fresh food then enjoy lunch with a view.

Coronavirus prevention measures include:

required masks,

hand-sanitizer at the entrance,

one-way traffic,

disposable food-gloves for testing ripeness of produce,

additional space between vendors and customers, and

request for exact or small change.

“We won’t be able to use the new pavilion exactly as intended right now because of COVID

restrictions,” said Communications and Programs Director Ashley Shelton. “We will have vendors face outward to create a one-way flow of traffic that helps maintain social distancing, but it will still be nice for the vendors to be under roof.”

The market will include fresh fruits, vegetables, and baked goods, as well as local craft vendors,

trade-craft demonstrations, and yard-sale bargains, the release detailed.

The Tanasi Art Gallery, located inside the Tourist Information Center, will also be open each week and features work from local artists.

“The combination of the farmers market and yard sale was a big hit for us last year,” said Town of

Unicoi Mayor Johnny Lynch. “The variety is what sets us apart from other markets and it’s a treat for travelers that stop to use the visitor center’s facilities.”

Vendor pricing is based on categories:

Farm products, prepared food, and handmade crafts require a $5 annual market fee.

Yard sale booths and demonstration spaces are free but an application must be submitted.

Only one application per season is required and vendors may then call each week to reserve their space by phone.

Booth spaces are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tents, tables, chairs and other equipment will not be provided so please make necessary arrangements prior to the market opening.

For more information or to become a vendor, please connect with this email address or contact

Patricia Bennett at (423) 735-0517.

Vendor applications are available online HERE under the event tab.

The Unicoi Farmers Market and Community Yard Sale is held at the Tourist Information Center located at 106 Unicoi Village Place, in Unicoi, Tenn.