Unicoi County’s Policy, Salary & Benefits Committee to host meeting for staffing issues

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Unicoi County leaders revealed Thursday that the county’s Policy, Salary and Benefits Committee has an upcoming meeting to address multiple dilemmas.

A release from Unicoi County states the meeting is scheduled for Sept. 7 at 2 p.m. in the Unicoi County Mayor’s Conference Room in the Courthouse.

Items for discussion include staffing issues along with compensation and benefits.

The county also announced a Public Safety Committee meeting to be held on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 11 a.m. in the Unicoi County Mayor’s Conference Room in the Courthouse.

No further details have been released at this time.

