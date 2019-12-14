Unicoi County woman decorates 120 Christmas trees at her home

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Unicoi County woman has decorated 120 Christmas trees at her home and invites you to stop by and check them out this weekend.

Ruth Gaines says she started decorating back in September.

“It’s grown bigger every year,” Gaines said. “As the collection has grown, more people have come. Sometimes we’ll have 200 people, sometimes we’ll have 100 people, sometimes we’ll have 60 people depending on the weather.”

Gaines says she started decorating more and more trees every year once she had grandkids.

“When the grandchildren came, it just kept getting bigger and bigger because they wanted a lot of trees and they like to look at them.”

Gaines will hold an open house on Saturday, December 14 from 6 p.m. to midnight. The house is located at 1116 Brown Mill Road in Unicoi. It will be open to the public.

“Just enjoy it,” she said. “It’s made with love.”