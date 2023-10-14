UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Students across Unicoi County will receive important information on the dangers of drugs and violence beginning Monday.

Love Chapel Elementary School, Unicoi Elementary School, Temple Hill Elementary School and Rock Creek Elementary School will begin the L.E.A.D. (Law Enforcement Against Drugs & Violence) program.

A release from Unicoi County Schools said the program is a nationwide nonprofit that collaborates with communities to educate students on the negative impacts of alcohol, drugs and violence.

Overseeing the instruction will be four school counselors with the Unicoi County Prevention Coalition, who were trained by L.E.A.D.

“I’m grateful that during my first full year as a school counselor for Unicoi County Prevention Coalition, I have the opportunity to give many of the students at Love Chapel Elementary School the knowledge to promote a safer community with less use of harmful substances, violence and even bullying,” said school counselor Madison Minga.

Over the course of 10 weeks, the evidence-based curriculum will teach students how to build communication skills, resolve conflict and manage emotions.

“Of course, the main goal of L.E.A.D. is to prevent students from using drugs and being violent,” Minga said. “But I appreciate that the organization also focuses on lessons regarding why goal setting and being a kind person is important, to name a few. I can’t wait to get the program underway and to take in the lasting impact that the program will have on the kids, the community and myself.”

To learn about L.E.A.D. visit Leadrugs.org.