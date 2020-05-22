Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 85-year-old woman with dementia

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help to find a missing 85-year-old woman who has dementia.

According to Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley, Wilma Oliver was last seen Thursday night around 7 p.m. on Stockton Road in Flag Pond walking away from her home.

Hensley said she normally uses a walker but it is at her home.

She was also last seen wearing gray pants, and a lime green long-sleeve shirt under a black sweater.

Sheriff’s deputies, the Unicoi County Search and Rescue Team, South Side Fire Department and Unicoi Fire Department are searching the immediate area.

Hensley says she could have also been picked up by someone.

If anyone has seen Oliver or know her whereabouts, contact the Unicoi County Sheriff Department at 423-743-1850 or 911.