Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department offering church safety training

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley announced that his office will be offering church safety training to any churches in the county that might be interested.

This comes after a church shooting near Fort Worth, Texas, that left two dead and one person injured. There have been no reports of a threat in Unicoi County.

“We’ve had several in the country and I just feel it’s important,” Sheriff Hensley told News Channel 11.

PREVIOUS STORY: Firearms instructor took out gunman at Texas church service

“I have a training officer that has took training just for that,” he said.

Hensley told News Channel 11 Saturday that he also authorized that his deputies may wear their uniforms and drive their patrol vehicles to church services if they so choose.

Any church that might want to establish a Church Safety Team may call the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department to schedule training at 423-743-1864.