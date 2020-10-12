Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department: Deputy-involved accident; man hospitalized with head fracture

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man has been transported to Johnson City Medical Center with injuries including a head fracture on Saturday afternoon following an accident involving a Unicoi County Sheriff’s Department SUV and a red pickup truck.

According to the Unicoi County Sheriff Department Chief Administrator Craig Masters, two deputies were in an SUV when they “came up on a red pick-up truck” that turned in front of them to turn left onto Sugar Hollow Road.

The driver of the pick-up truck, who has only been identified as a male, was transported to Johnson City Medical Center with a head fracture. His condition remains unknown at this time.

The two deputies were released from the Unicoi County Memorial Hospital in Erwin with minor injuries.

This accident remains under investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.