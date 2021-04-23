THP: Tractor-trailer’s brake system caught fire, engulfed vehicle on I-26 in Unicoi County

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A tractor-trailer went up in flames on Interstate 26 West on Friday morning, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

According to a report from THP, a 2017 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was headed west on I-26 at 10:38 a.m.

The vehicle’s brake system caught fire and engulfed both the cab and trailer in flames around mile marker 47, THP reports.

The crash report states the driver was not injured in the fire.

THP says the tractor-trailer was towed due to the damage.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map, the right westbound lane and shoulder are still blocked near the crash as of 1:40 p.m.

I-26 West is closed at MM 47 in Unicoi County due to a commercial vehicle fire. pic.twitter.com/BzmFxpnseh — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) April 23, 2021

Both directions of I-26 are shut down near mile marker 47.6 heading into Erwin due to a tractor-trailer crash. Estimated shutdown time one hour. Will begin rerouting traffic off of the interstate ASAP. Unsure if there were any injuries or how it crashed. Viewer pic: David Ayers pic.twitter.com/AMwLbRmzMw — Ashley Sharp (@AshleySharpWJHL) April 23, 2021

The following video was sent to News Channel 11 by viewer David Ayers: