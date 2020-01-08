Unicoi County Sheriff: Death investigation underway at Unicoi motel; motel in process of being shut down

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A death investigation is underway at a town of Unicoi inn, which was also planned to be shut down today following a separate investigation.

According to Sheriff Mike Hensley, deputies are at the Budget Inn on Golf Course Road.









The sheriff told News Channel 11 that they received a call regarding a death at the inn. Hensley also said deputies were already going to shut down the Budget Inn following a joint operation with the 1st District Attorney General’s Office.

According to a release from the District Attorney General, “Operation Heartbreak Hotel” is a joint operation between the District Attorney’s Office, the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office and the Town of Unicoi Police Department.

Sheriff Hensley said the death investigation was “more icing on the cake” to shut down the inn.

A petition was filed alleging that there have been 244 calls for service at Budget Inn from July 1, 2017, up until December 31, 2019.

Of the 244 calls, 100 are related to criminal activity, including 16 theft reports, 12 domestic violence complaints and 14 fight calls.

58 calls were medical in nature, according to the release.

The release says 20 arrests have been made at the hotel over the time period.

The Budget Inn is under a padlock order and temporary injunction, and tenants will be required to vacate the hotel while operations cease.

An initial hearing is scheduled for 9:00 AM on January 13.