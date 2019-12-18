Unicoi County Sheriff: Body found identified as Luc Vance

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley has confirmed the body found in a wooded area off Little Mountain Road has been identified as Luc Vance by forensics.

Vance’s body was found around 3 p.m. Monday by a private investigator less than a mile from his home.

A backpack found nearby led authorities to believe that the body was Vance’s.

Authorities are still waiting for the results of the autopsy to determine the cause of death.

No further information was immediately available.

