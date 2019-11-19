Unicoi County Sheriff: Authorities draining old quarry as search for Luc Vance continues

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley says draining of a quarry is underway Tuesday as the search for Luc Vance continues.

Hensley told News Channel 11 that on Monday, a sonar specialist picked up an image at the quarry near Unicoi Drive.

PREVIOUS STORY: Unicoi Co. Sheriff: Sonar specialist assists in search for Luc Vance

Hensley said Monday night, divers went down into the quarry pond. However, due to the “murky water” and brush and trees in the water, divers were unable to find anything.

MORE: Family of missing Unicoi Co. man Luc Vance says it’s as if he vanished

A cadaver dog was also brought in. The sheriff said the dog did alert around the pond, and they decided it was “feasible to drain” the water.

Hensley said that while the cadaver dog did alert, whatever the alert was could be “something else in there a while or an animal.”

Hensley was unsure how long it would take for the pond to drain.

SEE ALSO: Search continues for missing Unicoi County man, Luc Vance