Unicoi County schools raised over $1,000 toward Thanksgiving meals for community

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — 2020 wasn’t too giving as the novel coronavirus pandemic resulted in losses throughout the country.

Unicoi County students and staff wanted to give back to their community and shine a light during a time that has proven rough for many.

Unicoi County High School and middle school teamed up to accept food and monetary donations that will feed their community this Thanksgiving Day holiday.

According to a school official, both the high school and middle school were involved with raising over $1,000, which went toward any food the schools were lacking for Thanksgiving dinner baskets.

Food collections between the schools raised over 100 gallons of milk, 120 dozen eggs, six hams, 20 turkeys, and over 1,000 canned items.

These efforts made all the difference for 32 families in the community, giving them a complete Thanksgiving dinner as well as three extra boxes of food for each family.

Leftover food from this drive will go to food pantries and food banks within the community.