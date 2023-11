UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Unicoi County Schools will be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 21 due to the potential for severe weather.

The county is under a High Wind Warning and Red Flag Warning. Winds of 30–50 mph with gusts of 60–80 mph are possible in the mountains overnight and into Tuesday.

Schools will be closed for Thanksgiving break Nov. 22–24.

The Town of Erwin announced Monday that it was under a burn ban until further notice due to dry conditions.