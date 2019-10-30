Unicoi County School Board approves bid for new football stadium

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Unicoi County School Board approved a bid Tuesday night for a new football stadium.

According to Superintendent John English, the board approved a contract with Preston Construction totaling $3.15 million for the Gentry Stadium project.

English told News Channel 11 that the bid was initially $3.32 million. That would have included leveling the entirety of Gentry Stadium.

After the $170,000 in cuts, the stands will be demolished. There will also be a new press box, lights, pavement and concession stands.

The football field will remain untouched.

English said that work will begin as soon as Unicoi County High School’s football season is over. The Blue Devils football team has qualified for the playoffs and it is unknown if Gentry Stadium will host any more home games this season.