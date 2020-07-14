Unicoi County road superintendent involved in dump truck crash

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Unicoi County Road Superintendent Terry Haynes was involved in a dump truck crash on Tuesday, a county official confirmed to News Channel 11.

The crash happened on Jackson Love Highway before the train underpass, according to county Mayor Bubba Evely.

Evely said Haynes was extricated from the county dump truck and flown to Johnson City Medical Center.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

