Unicoi County receives $25,000 grant for police vehicles

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Help is on the way for officers in Unicoi County.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a $25,000 grant has been awarded to Unicoi County Sheriff’s office, all to be used for new police vehicles.

The topic of outfitting vehicles has been a concern for leaders.

There is no word on when the new vehicles will be purchased at this time by the county.

U.S. Representative Dr. Phil Roe released a statement on the news, saying, “”I am very pleased to see this investment given to our police officers in Unicoi County. Police officers and sheriffs put their lives on the line every day to keep our communities safe.”