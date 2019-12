ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Leaders in Unicoi County are continuing a push to have their own ambulance service.

The county is currently being served by Washington County/Johnson City 911.

HAPPENING NOW: The town of Erwin, town of Unicoi and Unicoi county are meeting to discuss the ambulance service and it’s interlocal agreement. pic.twitter.com/VmSMa21NoF — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) December 30, 2019

Just last month, the county commissioners voted to move forward to establish a 911 service to be operational by July 1, 2020.

Representatives from the town and county are expected to attend. The Town of Unicoi was also invited.