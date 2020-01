UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Unicoi County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a light plant stolen from a Flag Pond resident.

According to a post from Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley, the light plant was stolen from Rice Creek Road in Flag Pond.

The post says it was stolen sometime between December 20 and January 1.

Anyone with information is asked to call 423-743-1861.