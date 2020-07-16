Unicoi County implements mask mandate effective 12:01 a.m. on July 17

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A sixth Northeast Tennessee county has announced a mask mandate.

Unicoi County announced in a press release on Thursday that it will implement a mask mandate beginning at 12:01 a.m. on July 17.

Unicoi County Mayor Garland Evely signed the executive order on July 16.

Unicoi County’s mask mandate does not apply to the following:

anyone within their own residence or vehicle

people under the age of 12

any person who suffers from breathing problems

anyone who is not able to remove a mask without assistance

while outdoors, unless social distancing is not an option

in a church

at a voting site

This mandate will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on August 3.

Johnson County is the only county in the region that has not put in place a mask mandate.