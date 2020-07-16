Unicoi County implements mask mandate effective 12:01 a.m. on July 17

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A sixth Northeast Tennessee county has announced a mask mandate.
Unicoi County announced in a press release on Thursday that it will implement a mask mandate beginning at 12:01 a.m. on July 17.
Unicoi County Mayor Garland Evely signed the executive order on July 16.
Unicoi County’s mask mandate does not apply to the following:
- anyone within their own residence or vehicle
- people under the age of 12
- any person who suffers from breathing problems
- anyone who is not able to remove a mask without assistance
- while outdoors, unless social distancing is not an option
- in a church
- at a voting site
This mandate will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on August 3.
Johnson County is the only county in the region that has not put in place a mask mandate.