Unicoi County implements mask mandate effective 12:01 a.m. on July 17

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A sixth Northeast Tennessee county has announced a mask mandate.

Unicoi County announced in a press release on Thursday that it will implement a mask mandate beginning at 12:01 a.m. on July 17.

Unicoi County Mayor Garland Evely signed the executive order on July 16.

Unicoi County’s mask mandate does not apply to the following:

  • anyone within their own residence or vehicle
  • people under the age of 12
  • any person who suffers from breathing problems
  • anyone who is not able to remove a mask without assistance
  • while outdoors, unless social distancing is not an option
  • in a church
  • at a voting site

This mandate will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on August 3.

Johnson County is the only county in the region that has not put in place a mask mandate.

