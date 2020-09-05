Unicoi County hosts inaugural ‘Never Forget stair climb’

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Next Friday will mark 19 years since the attack on the World Trade Center which killed nearly 3,000 people.

A group in Unicoi County wanted to make sure they are remembered and honored for their great sacrifice. The inaugural “Never Forget Stair Climb” took place Saturday morning at Gentry Stadium at Unicoi County high school.

The community was invited out to climb the steps of the stadium to mark the flights climbed by first responders as the twin towers fell. It was hosted by the group UC First which is a newly formed organization supporting first responders and law enforcement in the county.

The group hopes to bring recognition to their hard work and show support. The stair climb extended that gratitude to the fallen first responders of September 11th, 2001.

“A good deal of people lost their lives during that attack on the world trade center in NYC. It’s an opportunity for us to continue that recognition and honor them through events such as these. These happen across the United States and this is the first time we have had it in Unicoi County, we hope to continue that in the future,” said Hollie Michelsen, event organizer.

The Unicoi County sheriff’s office honor guard, the Southside Volunteer Fire Department, and the town’s EMS were all in attendance.