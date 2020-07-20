Unicoi County High School to host two graduation ceremonies

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Unicoi County High School announced that it will host two graduation ceremonies on July 25 to promote social distancing among attendees.

One ceremony will be at 10 a.m., and the other is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Although school officials said they hate to split up the students, they wanted to ensure more family members could attend the seniors’ special day.

The ceremonies will kick-off inside the high school’s gym due to renovations at Gentry Stadium, and seniors can request up to eight tickets for family and friends.

Time slots are available for students; CLICK HERE to register.