Unicoi County High School head basketball coach resigns

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Unicoi County High School Basketball Head Coach John Good resigned from his role at the high school Friday.

In a statement, Director of Unicoi County Schools John English said Good informed school officials Friday afternoon of his decision to resign as the head coach of basketball effective immediately.

“We have nothing but respect and appreciation for Coach Good and his dedication and commitment to our basketball program,” English said. “We were proud to have him and his family join our program and community two years ago and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

This comes not even 24 hours after Unicoi County fell to Greeneville in the first round of regions. Good was the Blue Devils Head Coach for the past two seasons, where he led his team to a 33-32 record. Before coming to Unicoi County, Good was the Head Coach at David Crockett High School in which he led them to the state tournament in 2016.

News Channel 11 has reached out to Good on this manner. The reason for resignation has not been confirmed at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.