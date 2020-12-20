Unicoi County group working to ensure no one is without a present

UNICOI, Co. Tenn. (WJHL) — Due to the pandemic, many are finding themselves in need this year, and many organizations are struggling to meet demand.

Unicoi County native, Laura Elliott, is working to ensure no one goes without this Christmas.

"There's been a couple of families that have reached out that are normally ones that help others in other times of need," Elliot said. "It's just really hit a lot of families this year."

She created the “Unicoi County Christmas” Facebook group to connect those in need with donors.

“This group is to reach out for citizens of Unicoi county and for them to kind of put on a list of what they need, things that they need that helps connect donors with families in need,” Elliott said. “All you have to do is search down the list, and you can see who you might like to sponsor, who you can help out and you just comment. From there, the family will reach out to them directly.”

Donors help with everything from toys to car tires, even leveling homes and purchasing heat pumps.

One Unicoi County resident shared her experience with the Facebook group and how it helped spread the Christmas joy to her little ones.

“I have been laid off since the end of September, and my unemployment still says ‘in progress,'” said Tabitha Johnson.

Johnson’s three children were “adopted” through the group.

“I was able to get a few things, but with the help from these ladies, my kids are going to have a great Christmas,” Johnson said.

Two of her children’s lists were taken care of by women at the Erwin Moose Lodge.

“Our members really stepped up and were able to step forward because we’ve been really lucky here at this lodge,” said lodge administrator Doug Mann. “We’ve not experienced the COVID as other places have but we know there are families in the community that has. We were really grateful to be able to step forward and try to help out as much as we can.

“They were extremely grateful because you could tell that they were really struggling, and they may have not had something to give the kids that year because they are out of work or whatever.”

Sponsors are still needed for about 10 families in the group. Elliott says they will allow people to join and request to donate until Christmas Day.