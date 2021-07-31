Unicoi County first responders given warm reception at 2nd annual dinner

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Downtown Erwin hosted local first responders this on Saturday in an effort to give back to those that can give so much for their community.

UC F.R.S.T, a Unicoi County volunteer organization, provided logistics and manpower for the event alongside other volunteers.

Event organizers told News Channel 11 that they were prepared to feed 250 people for the evening, including family and friends of first responders.

Entertainment included a performance by the Unicoi County High School Bluegrass Band in cooperation with Erwin Kiwanis Club and the Nolichucky Opry.

“This year’s a little more relaxed,” said event organizer Laura Elliott. “And people are just being able to sit down longer and just enjoy their times with each other.”

Aside from music, prize drawings were open for every first responder in attendance. Prizes included cash, gift cards, a shop vacuum, tool chests and more.