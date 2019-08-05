Unicoi County faces $300,000 budget shortfall, expected to meet today

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Leaders in Unicoi County are just one day away from voting on next year’s budget proposal.

The county commission will hold their first reading for the budget Tuesday, but leaders will meet later this evening to address needs across the community.

At this time, the current budget proposal includes a $300,000 dollar shortfall. Leaders will spend the next two days either looking at cuts, or the possibility of a tax increase.

Just last week, News Channel 11 brought you the news that the town of Erwin is also eyeing a possible 40-cent property tax increase.

News Channel 1 will continue to follow both of these stories both on-air and online in the coming days.